Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPK. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.35. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.