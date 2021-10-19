Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $8.25 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 168,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

