Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 126,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,959,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Domtar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Domtar by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 180,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 71,054 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Domtar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,037 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 409.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFS. BMO Capital Markets lowered Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

