Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 14,610 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 268.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 342,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.