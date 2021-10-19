Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$2.80 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GAU. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark upped their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.15.

Galiano Gold stock opened at C$1.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 22.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$227.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.28. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$2.17.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01).

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

