Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Position in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 7.19% of The L.S. Starrett worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of The L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCX opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The L.S. Starrett Company has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, insider David T. Allen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $55,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,273. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John C. Tripp sold 14,000 shares of The L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $179,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $272,920. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

About The L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

