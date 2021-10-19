Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lands’ End by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lands’ End by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 152,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. Research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

