Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,139,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $86,173,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 738.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after acquiring an additional 329,560 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,944,000 after buying an additional 217,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $16,713,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on INGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $96.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.