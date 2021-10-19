Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 685.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 53,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 46,872 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Match Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 62,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth $1,990,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MTCH. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 102,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,846 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $158.23 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.59 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.12.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

