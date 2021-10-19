Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.40.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $295.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $200.03 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

