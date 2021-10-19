Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 143.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $133.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.87 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

