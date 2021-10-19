Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.16% of Magellan Health worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 4,790.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.