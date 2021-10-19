Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 24,400 Shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.45% of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of LOPP opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $29.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14.

