Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Up to $11.52

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $12.11. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 2,971 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 87.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 47.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 136,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

