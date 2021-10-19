Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,791 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $82,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Novanta by 615.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Novanta by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT opened at $162.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $168.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

