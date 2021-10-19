Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,450,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $78,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 515,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 85,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $197,691 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BXMT. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

