Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,317,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,847 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $79,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,395,000 after acquiring an additional 219,324 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,945 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,522,000 after purchasing an additional 169,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $72.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

