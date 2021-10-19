Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 815,113 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,113 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.90% of Alkermes worth $74,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 173.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 511,844 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 14.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. Research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

