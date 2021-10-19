Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) & Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) and Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Glanbia pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Yara International ASA pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Glanbia pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yara International ASA pays out 166.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Glanbia has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yara International ASA has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glanbia and Yara International ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glanbia $4.37 billion 1.05 $164.26 million $3.38 23.41 Yara International ASA $11.73 billion 1.11 $690.00 million $1.54 16.62

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Glanbia. Yara International ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glanbia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Glanbia and Yara International ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glanbia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yara International ASA 4 6 4 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Glanbia and Yara International ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glanbia N/A N/A N/A Yara International ASA 8.68% 12.45% 6.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Glanbia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Glanbia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment engages in the manufacture and sale of cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients, and vitamin and mineral premixes. The Glanbia Ireland segment produces and sells a range of value added dairy ingredients and consumer products. This segment also sells animal nutrition and fertilizer products; and operates a chain of agricultural retail outlets in Ireland. The company also engages in the financing, research and development, property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property leasing, business service, and weight management solutions businesses. It operates a portfolio of brands, including OPTIMUM NUTRITION, SlimFast, BSN, ISOPURE, NUTRAMINO, ABB, think!, Amazing Grass, and BODY&FIT brands. Glanbia plc was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions. The Industrial segment includes developing and selling chemical products and industrial gases to non-fertilizer market segments. The Production segment involves in the manufacturing plants producing ammonia and finished fertilizer, and industrial products. The Supply Chain segment engages in a global function responsible for optimization of energy, raw materials and third party sourcing, as well as logistics and customer service centers. The Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

