Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

CATH stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $56.83.

