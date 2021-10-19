GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $69.11. 1,083,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,462. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,950 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,616,000 after acquiring an additional 380,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after acquiring an additional 141,087 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

