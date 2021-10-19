Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.990-$-0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $344.17 million-$344.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.25 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOL. Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.87.

Shares of GOL opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

