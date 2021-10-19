Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 7,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 35.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 9.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $9,552,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,609 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE GFI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. 80,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

