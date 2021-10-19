Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GYC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.73 ($29.09).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of FRA GYC traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €22.28 ($26.21). 330,844 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.63. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.