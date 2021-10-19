Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.52

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$96.52 and last traded at C$96.33, with a volume of 17182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$95.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$95.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$101.44.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$91.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$85.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

