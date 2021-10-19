Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Graybug Vision stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 220,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,793. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Graybug Vision news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Graybug Vision by 58.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Graybug Vision by 48.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graybug Vision (GRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.