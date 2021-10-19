Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GSBC stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 199.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

