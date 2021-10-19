Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GWLLY opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.4639 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

