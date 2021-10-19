Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.05). Greenlane posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNLN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,418. The company has a market capitalization of $210.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.41. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 53.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 339,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlane by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlane by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares during the period. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

