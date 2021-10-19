GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Short Interest Update

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after acquiring an additional 373,806 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $16,309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 116.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after acquiring an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

GRWG traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $21.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,951. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 2.89. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

