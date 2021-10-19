Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $15,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 120.8% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 42,750 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,529,000 after acquiring an additional 625,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,944,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,575 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $1,536,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

TV opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

