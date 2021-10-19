Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $445.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNTY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,774 in the last 90 days. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

