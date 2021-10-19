Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $105.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.71. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 27.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 48,361 shares during the period. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.