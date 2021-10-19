Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.07. 4,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

