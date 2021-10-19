Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

HL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,658.50 ($21.67).

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 1,508.50 ($19.71) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,460.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,583.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of £7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.54. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) per share. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.40%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

