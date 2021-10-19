Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $7.24

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.24 or 0.00011552 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $106.55 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,648.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.67 or 0.06120951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00304388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.77 or 0.00994067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00084929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.22 or 0.00413772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.49 or 0.00270545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.61 or 0.00261159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004667 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,723,516 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

