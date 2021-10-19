HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $402.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 373,956 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after buying an additional 448,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after buying an additional 1,080,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 307,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 43,689 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.