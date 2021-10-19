Head-To-Head Contrast: DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) & Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DexCom and Sensus Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 3 13 0 2.81 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 4 0 3.00

DexCom currently has a consensus price target of $516.93, suggesting a potential downside of 4.50%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 58.33%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than DexCom.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of DexCom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DexCom has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 24.45% 16.17% 6.87% Sensus Healthcare -13.60% -10.02% -7.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DexCom and Sensus Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $1.93 billion 27.18 $493.60 million $3.10 174.61 Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 6.94 -$6.84 million ($0.42) -9.52

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Sensus Healthcare. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DexCom beats Sensus Healthcare on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

