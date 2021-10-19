Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 599 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Five Below were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 116.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Five Below by 34.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 1,186.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $192.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.81. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.59 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

