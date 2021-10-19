Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

