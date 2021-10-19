HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HLFFF stock remained flat at $$93.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. 32 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,167. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $114.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.08.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

