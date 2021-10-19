Herc (HRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Herc to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE:HRI opened at $186.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.29. Herc has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $186.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herc stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 69,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Herc worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.