Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. On average, analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HT stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $354.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

