Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HXL opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Several analysts have commented on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hexcel stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Hexcel worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

