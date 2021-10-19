Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on HKMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of HKMPF opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

