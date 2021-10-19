HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,562 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Group Nine Acquisition were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNAC remained flat at $$9.71 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

