HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $7.66 Million Stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 783,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,131 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 533.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 44,272 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,381,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. 50.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPAQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 18,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,989. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

