HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Invests $3.34 Million in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TS traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $23.04. 35,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,202. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

