Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,037,149 Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,037,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,600,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Credit Suisse Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 74,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,661. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 151.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CS. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

