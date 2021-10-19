Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $936.31 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,452,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,294 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 2.9% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $936,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.91. The stock had a trading volume of 28,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,602. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $269.01 and a one year high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.90.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

